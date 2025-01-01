HomeNewsUFC
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer Targeted For UFC Mexico On March 29

A big veteran vs. prospect clash looks headed for Mexico City.

By Harvey Leonard

The UFC is set to return to Mexico in the first quarter of this year, and the promotion appears to be bringing a former title challenger with it in the form of Kelvin Gastelum.

It’s been a difficult few years for Gastelum (19-9, 1 NC). After going 2-5 across a seven-fight run that started with his memorable interim championship clash with Israel Adesanya, the 33-year-old most recently experienced a failed return to welterweight.

After being submitted by Sean Brady in late 2023, Gastelum did have his hand raised over Daniel Rodriguez. But owing to a weight miss in Saudi Arabia that left UFC CEO Dana White less than happy, his stock didn’t rise in victory.

Unsurprisingly, the Californian looks to have once again been forced to close the book on his 170-pound plans. And he seems close to being booked for a difficult welcome back to the 185-pound class.

Per MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin, a clash between Gastelum and the highly touted Joe Pyfer (13-3) is in the works for the UFC Fight Night in Mexico on March 29.

After breaking through in a big way on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022, Pyfer began Octagon life on the front foot with three straight wins.

But after knocking out Alen Amedovski and Gerald Meerschaert and submitting Abdul Razak Alhassan, “Bodybagz” was unable to get past his toughest test to date, falling via decision to perennial contender Jack Hermansson in an Apex main event last February.

Pyfer, however, wasn’t coming off a defeat for long. He returned to his violent ways during International Fight Week four months later by sleeping Marc-André Barriault. He’ll now look to return to a win streak at Gastelum’s expense.

The addition of Gastelum vs. Pyfer would mark the third bout on the UFC Mexico lineup. Thus far, Edgar Cháirez and Ronaldo Rodríguez both have home country fights set, with the former facing CJ Vergara and the latter dueling Kevin Borjas.

