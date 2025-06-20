Kevin Lee: Why Facing Fear and a Dangerous Opponent Brings Out His Best

Former UFC star Kevin Lee has said that facing a dangerous opponent is what brings out the best in him.

As we know, Kevin Lee was once considered to be the next big thing at 155 pounds in mixed martial arts. Unfortunately, he was never quite able to live up to his potential in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Even after re-signing, he lost pretty quickly in his return fight, and he even retired at one point.

Now, at the age of 32, Kevin Lee is hoping that he can finally prove himself – this time under the PFL umbrella. He’s set to face Gadzhi Rabadanov tonight and ahead of the fight, he spoke candidly about his excitement for this contest.

Kevin Lee looks ahead to MMA return

“This is exactly what I’m talking about. I’m not saying give me a warm-up fight, give me an alternate fight—I’m jumping in there against one of the most dangerous lightweights on planet Earth. That’s the thing that excites me. The fights where I’m most scared, those are the fights where I really turn up and I really show my best. I like fights where I’m a little bit scared, a little bit nervous getting in there.

“I don’t know how fast this guy is, I don’t know how hard he hits. He obviously has a tremendous left hook that he’s hit a lot of people with. But the good thing is, I’ve got a lot of years left on my body and in this game, so there’s still a big future ahead, and I’m excited to go out there and show that.”