Khabib Nurmagomedov Sees Only 1 Big Fight For Alexandre Pantoja: ‘If I’m A Promoter Like Dana…’

In Khabib Nurmagomedov’s view, there’s only one compelling matchup left for UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja: a fight against former dual-champion Henry Cejudo.

Pantoja has solidified his dominance in the 125-pound division with three successful title defenses against Brandon Royval, Steve Erceg, and most recently Kai Asakura at UFC 310. With victories over most of the UFC’s top 15 flyweights, Pantoja now faces a lack of fresh challenges in the division.

“There is no other option for Pantoja. There is no fight,” Khabib said during an interview on the Pound 4 Pound podcast. “I think if they want some big fight for this weight class, they have to make this: Cejudo vs. Pantoja.”

Cejudo, who vacated the flyweight and bantamweight titles and retired in May 2020, has teased a return to the 125-pound division after back-to-back losses at bantamweight to Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili. Khabib directly asked “Triple C” if he could make the 125-pound weight limit again.

“Yeah, I can make it. It’s just a lot of discipline,” Cejudo responded. “I’ve got to maybe fast for like a week, lose a good 10 pounds, and then from there just be on a strict diet. Only water. I think I’d lose about 15 pounds.”

“The Eagle” expressed confidence in the potential of the matchup, emphasizing its importance for the division and Pantoja’s legacy.

“We have to recognize real things. If I’m a promoter like Dana [White], I try to make Pantoja fight with you because there is nobody else. Cejudo vs. Pantoja is going to be a big name. Bring somebody old with a big name, make them fight.”

Cejudo agreed, noting that even a loss to him could elevate Pantoja’s profile.

“Even if he was to beat me, it elevates him because he beat a legend.”

Khabib laid out a roadmap for Cejudo to return and reclaim the flyweight title, stressing the discipline required to achieve greatness.

“You fight February, March, take off, and jump [into] April training camp. Fight June or July, International Fight Week at 125 [pounds] for the title. Can you imagine you come back and win 125 [title]? You can. I’m going to talk with Dana, too.”

If the UFC can make this fight happen, it would bring significant intrigue to the flyweight division, pairing a reigning champion in his prime against a returning legend looking to reclaim his former glory.