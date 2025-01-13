Frontier Airlines Releases Statement Defending Flight Attendant Who Kicked Khabib Nurmagomedov Off Plane

Frontier Airlines is standing by its flight attendant who removed Khabib Nurmagomedov from a plane.

On Sunday, a now-viral clip captured “The Eagle” in a tense exchange with a flight attendant aboard a Las Vegas to San Francisco flight. The footage showed Nurmagomedov being asked to switch seats, allegedly due to concerns about his ability to communicate in English during a potential emergency.

Despite the request, he resolutely refused to comply, prompting the flight attendant to suggest that a supervisor could intervene and have him escorted off the plane. Ultimately, the UFC Hall of Famer chose to deboard the aircraft voluntarily.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was removed from his flight last night after a dispute over sitting in the emergency exit row pic.twitter.com/WBRpm7gWiu — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 12, 2025

Initially, reports suggested the flight was with Alaska Airlines, but Nurmagomedov took to social media to clarify that it was operated by Frontier Airlines. The undefeated Dagestani expressed that, while he believed he handled the conversation with respect, the flight attendant was “very rude.”

He also raised concerns about whether the incident was influenced by “racial” prejudice.

First of all, I need to clarify that it was @FlyFrontier not AlaskaAir.

Lady who comes to me with questions was very rude from the very beginning, even though I speak very decent English and can understand everything and agreed to assist, she still insists on removing me from my… — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 12, 2025

Frontier Airlines has now issued a statement to MMA Fighting, addressing the incident involving Nurmagomedov and the exit row situation.

The airline categorically rejected claims that the former UFC lightweight champion was targeted because of his ethnicity. Instead, they cited concerns over his alleged English proficiency, which aligns with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations requiring passengers in exit rows to be fluent in English on U.S. departures.

Below is the full statement:

“On Jan. 11, 2025, as flight 4401 from Las Vegas to San Francisco was preparing for departure, a flight attendant initiated the customary briefing for exit row passengers. Customer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was seated in an exit row, was asked multiple times if he was willing and able to assist in the event of an emergency. According to the flight attendant, Mr. Nurmagomedov did not respond, despite repeated attempts, which placed him in non-compliance with FAA requirements. The flight attendant informed Mr. Nurmagomedov that he could be moved to a different upgraded seat or exit the plane.

“Videos circulating on social media platforms do not capture this interaction, and instead show a subsequent interaction after a gate agent entered the plane and reiterated the option to be reseated. As a result of the customer’s initial unresponsiveness and repeated declinations of a seat change, he was asked to deplane per airline and FAA policy. The decision to deplane the customer was in no way related to his ethnicity and we have refunded him and his traveling companions for their flights.”

“The Eagle” will corner his teammates, Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov, in their respective title bouts at UFC 311 this weekend at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Makhachev will defend his Lightweight crown against Arman Tsarukyan in the main event, while Umar will challenge Merab Dvalishvili for the Bantamweight championship in the co-main event.