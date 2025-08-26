Khabib Nurmagomedov: Ilia Topuria Doesn’t Stand A Chance Against Arman Tsarukyan’s Wrestling & Ground Game

Khabib Nurmagomedov doubts Ilia Topuria has what it takes to overcome Arman Tsarukyan.

After Islam Makhachev opted to vacate the lightweight title and move up to welterweight, Topuria claimed the vacant belt with a devastating first-round knockout of former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 this past June.

AND NEW 🏆 #UFC317



ILIA TOPURIA KO'S CHARLES OLIVEIRA IN ROUND ONE! pic.twitter.com/Lzmqi5YA2s — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 29, 2025

“El Matador” has a stacked lineup of challengers for his first title defense, including Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje, with Tsarukyan currently leading as the No. 1 contender. That said, the undefeated champion has yet to reveal a preferred matchup.

Nurmagomedov sees “Ahalkalakets” as the rightful contender and capable of cutting Ilia Topuria’s reign short.

Khabib Believes Arman Tsarukyan Holds ’80-20′ Edge Over Ilia Topuria

During a recent interview with Kamil Gadzhiyev (via Championship Rounds), Khabib Nurmagomedov shared his thoughts on a potential title clash between reigning UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan. The UFC Hall of Famer highlighted “Ahalkalakets” as the more skilled fighter, warning that he could pose a significant threat to Topuria.

“I don’t see a chance for Topuria,” Nurmagomedov said. “A big punch is a [not going to work]. Arman fights with strikers from a distance too much. He keeps his distance well, works better with his legs, and now Arman is too good… I think right now, the best lightweight is [Tsarukyan].”

Nurmagomedov added that Tsarukyan offers a perfect counter to “El Matador’s” striking-heavy style, using relentless chain wrestling and takedown attempts to shut down any offensive opportunities.

“Arman can take him down. He has good elbows on the ground. Very good elbows. He can wrestle, armbar, take the back. But he simply won’t fight at this dangerous distance with Topuria. There are too many fights already he can watch, study. If at the beginning they somehow fought, maybe he would have a chance.

“I’d say it’s 80-20 in Arman’s favor. … Wrestling has always ruled, especially in such fights. We all know the level of wrestling that Holloway and Charles Oliveira had. It’s practically nonexistent. … He’s only fought strikers.”

Arman Tsarukyan last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 300 in April 2024, securing a hard-fought split decision victory over Charles Oliveira. He is riding a four-fight win streak and boasts a UFC record of 9-2, including knockouts against Beneil Dariush and Joaquim Silva.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria remains unbeaten in his professional career, boasting a 17-0 record overall and 9-0 in the UFC, with finishes over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Bryce Mitchell.