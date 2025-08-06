Khabib Nurmagomedov Offers Hope to Conor McGregor, Claiming He Can Still Change

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is of the belief that his long time rival Conor McGregor is still capable of changing his ways.

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He was able to retire from the sport with an undefeated record of 29-0, and his most notable win came against Conor McGregor. The two battled it out back in late 2018 in the most lucrative fight in the history of the sport, and in the end, it was Khabib who managed to secure the win via submission.

Ever since then, it feels like McGregor has been on something of a downward spiral. While Khabib Nurmagomedov was able to ride off into the sunset during the pandemic, Conor hasn’t quite retired – or, at least, not properly. He’s also been embroiled in numerous controversies outside of the cage, and that’s putting it lightly.

During a recent interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov surprised many by suggesting that there is a route back from the edge for the Irishman.

“Allah always give us chance to come back… doesn’t matter how you bad…



I think he have chance, and he have to change the way how he’s living.



“I don’t wanna mention his name,” the 29-0 Russian began.

“This is punishment… The most beautiful part of this is Allah always give the chance to come back.

“We always have in this world the chance to come back, and this is the most beautiful thing.

“It doesn’t matter how you’ve been, Allah is gonna give you a chance always to come back.

“I think he has a chance. He has to change how he is living.

“Why am I talking about this? If he’s gonna change, he can change with him so many other lives too.

“That’s why I wish him to change himself. If he’s not gonna change, it will be punishment all his life.”

