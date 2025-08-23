Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Not Say Conor McGregor’s Name – Explained

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has spoken about the depths of the rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Back in late 2018, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor via submission at UFC 229. He largely dominated the Irishman for most of the fight, and while Conor had his moments, it was Khabib who really made the headlines that night.

Ever since then, the rivalry between the two has continued. Conor McGregor constantly goes after Khabib Nurmagomedov on social media even to this day, even if Khabib largely stays out of it.

In a recent interview, however, Daniel Cormier revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov certainly isn’t willing to forget everything that McGregor put him through.

Daniel Cormier discusses Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor

“He won’t say (McGregor’s) name still today,” Cormier said of Nurmagomedov on “Club Shay Shay.” “He still does not say his name. He still won’t say his name. Last week, he did an interview in New York and he says, ‘This guy.’ He’ll never say his name. He hates him. Dude, they’re in the octagon and Conor goes, he whispers after the third round after Khabib’s beating (him), ‘It’s just business.’ Khabib goes, ‘No it ain’t. No it ain’t.’ You don’t mess with them dudes, man.

“He was going to kill him. He was going to put him to sleep. He was holding him and he said, ‘I kicked your ass. I kicked your ass.’ Then he jumped over the fence and tried to beat his team. I was like, ‘Whoa!’ But dude, he had him. He was not going to let him go because he felt his family got so disrespected by this dude that he wanted to end him. And honestly, sometimes you bite off more than you can chew because Conor got beat bad that night. He got beat bad.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie