Khabib Nurmagomedov Has a Loss and is not Undefeated – UFC Commentator Explains

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes that there’s one fight in the career of Khabib Nurmagomedov that he should’ve lost.

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He retired from the sport with an incredible 29-0 record, and he was able to defeat some big names throughout the course of his career – including Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

While he’s been retired for five years now, Khabib Nurmagomedov is still very highly thought of and is constantly featured in the GOAT debate. However, there have been a few instances over the years in which he was in trouble during his fights.

Some even believe that Khabib Nurmagomedov should’ve lost via decision in a fight with Gleison Tibau many years ago. As it turns out, Joe Rogan falls into that category.

Joe Rogan believes Khabib Nurmagomedov should have lost one fight

“I think that’s the one guy that should have beat him,” Rogan said during the most recent episode of “JRE Fight Companion.” “If you look at the record, Khabib’s got an undefeated record, (but) there’s an asterisk. That asterisk is Gleison Tibau. That was a very f*cking close fight that I thought Khabib lost, but it was early in Khabib’s career. You know, it was before he won the title.”

Khabib won’t care all too much about this opinion, especially considering the likes of Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre have been involved in similarly questionable decisions over the years.