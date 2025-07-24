Khabib Nurmagomedov: Jon Jones’ Legacy “Will Always Have Questions”

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has questioned what kind of legacy Jon Jones will leave behind in the world of mixed martial arts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most respected MMA fighters of all time. He accomplished some truly incredible things throughout the course of his career, including going 29-0, becoming UFC lightweight champion, and generally being viewed as one of the most dominant fighters to ever walk through the doors of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been retired for five years now and a lot of people still put him in the conversation of greatest of all time. Of course, someone else who features pretty prominently in that is none other than Jon Jones.

In a recent podcast appearance, Khabib Nurmagomedov gave his thoughts on the legacy of Jon Jones now that he’s walked away from the sport.

🚨 Khabib says you cannot compare his legacy with Jon Jones and explains why achievements and legacy are different:



“Legacy and achievement are two different things, a lot of people confuse those two concepts.”



“What is legacy? Legacy is when kids look at you and feel inspired… pic.twitter.com/CDmubOjZpb — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) July 22, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov questions Jon Jones’ legacy

“Legacy and achievement are two different things, a lot of people confuse those two concepts.”

“What is legacy? Legacy is when kids look at you and feel inspired by you.”

“As a fighter, he’s the best. As a person, in terms of inspiration, character, when it comes to personal qualities, there will always be questions.”

“As an athlete, he reached greatness. He has no equal but there will always be questions about doping, whether he was caught or not, and yes, he was caught. That’s a fact.”

Who knows, maybe ‘Bones’ will decided to try and climb the mountain once again. We’ll have to wait and see.