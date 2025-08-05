Khabib Nurmagomedov Sends a Message of Inspiration to Palestine

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a message of positivity to the people of Palestine in the midst of the ongoing occupation and genocide in the country.

For the longest time now, Khabib Nurmagomedov has served as an inspiration to people all over the world. In addition to his magnificent mixed martial arts career, he’s also done everything in his power to help the masses. Khabib is a proud Muslim and, as you can imagine, he’s been deeply impacted by what has been going on in Gaza over the course of the last few years.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if there is any immediate end to the tragedies that are happening, despite the outcry from so many. In a recent video, Khabib Nurmagomedov sent out a wonderful message to those who are currently suffering.

To the people of Gaza from the eagle @khabib_nurmagomedov



This champion has been using his voice and platform to shed light on the injustices and atrocities my people in Gaza and Palestine have been going through because of the Israeli occupation.

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a message to the people of Gaza

“I just wanna tell you guys, you guys inspire the world. Because of you guys, so many millions of people understand who is who, and they understand how beautiful is our religion. Alhamdulillah. Keep inspiring the people, keep inspiring the world. One day, Inshallah, Allah will make easy.”

“We will land in Palestinian airport one day.”

Khabib is a man who sticks by his morals and has done for his entire life. While the people of Palestine may not currently be free, we can only hope and pray that as the days, weeks and months continue to tick by, we get closer and closer to a peaceful resolution.