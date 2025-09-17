Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals His Top 3 Favorite Fighters of All-Time

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has listed his three favorite fighters of all time.

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been recognized as one of the greatest to ever compete in mixed martial arts for many years now. He retired as champion, he retired with an undefeated record, and he retired after defeating some of the biggest names in the history of the lightweight division. Nowadays, he focuses his attention on helping to grow the legacy and reputation of his family as they continue to thrive in their own right.

Of course, Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t just fall into MMA or wrestling one day – he was inspired to do it. When he was younger, he sat and watched some of the greatest of all time compete just like we all did, before going on to (arguably) surpass their legacies.

In a recent interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov named three of his favorite fighters from back in the day.

“When I grew up it was two, maybe three. Three of my favorite fighters when I was, 16? They was on prime. It was Fedor, it was Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, and Georges St-Pierre. It was on prime. It was UFC, Pride champions. I grew up watching their fights.

“When I met them first [time], it was very big [and] emotional for me, because I grew up with their fights.”

We’ll likely never see Khabib compete again, but it’s fun to know that he looked up to many of the fighters that most of us knew and loved.