Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Names ‘The Only Guy’ Who Can Surpass His 29-0 Record

According to the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov, there is just one fighter capable of surpassing the former UFC lightweight champion’s unblemished record in mixed martial arts.

Khabib is widely regarded as one of the all-time best in MMA, having never tasted defeat throughout his career. The Dagestani secured the throne with a victory over Al iaquinta before recording successful defenses over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

“The Eagle” ultimately decided to hang up his gloves owing to the passing of his father. But while many believe he exited the sport prematurely, there’s still doubt over whether anyone will even come close to his unbeaten run.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, however, his manager Ali Abdelaziz pinpointed another Nurmagomedov who could accomplish such a feat.

“There’s no doubt in my mind Umar (Nurmagomedov) will be a champion at 135 pounds, and I believe Umar is going to be a champion for a long time,” Abdelaziz said. “I think Umar is the only guy who can really challenge Khabib’s record. He can retire undefeated, 29-0, 30-0. Of course he has a tough opponent, but I believe Umar is better everywhere.

“Umar is one of the best fighters I’ve ever seen,” Abdelaziz continued. “He is so good everywhere, and he’s so humble and so nice. He was offered Merab in Madison Square Garden and he said yes. He was offered Merab in December and he said yes. … Obviously Merab did not want this fight, he didn’t think Umar deserves it. … Sometimes you have to defend your turf. His turf is his title. He was pushed into this fight, he did not want this fight, he didn’t think Umar deserves this fight.”

Nurmagomedov will need to win another 11 straight fights to match Khabib’s record and 12 to surpass it, having gone 18-0 as a professional to date.

And his ‘0’ will meet its toughest test to date later this month when he competes for Merab Dvalishvili’s bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 311, the promotion’s first pay-per-view of the new year.