Khalil Rountree Jr vs Jamahal Hill: Jiri Prochazka wasn’t impressed

UFC light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka has given his interesting thoughts on Khalil Rountree Jr‘s recent win over Jamahal Hill.

Later this year at UFC 320, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr will collide in a blockbuster light heavyweight contest. There’s a whole lot of excitement in the air regarding this encounter, with many believing that the winner will receive another crack at the belt.

Recently, Khalil Rountree Jr was able to defeat Jamahal Hill in a comprehensive, impressive performance. As it turns out, though, Prochazka wasn’t overly impressed.

Jiri Prochazka on Khalil Rountree Jr’s win over Jamahal Hill

“A very careful performance, patient,” Prochazka said of Rountree’s win over Hill on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “My opinion, I don’t like that. I don’t like that performance because he gave Jamahal too many chances to be back in the fight, a chance to win the fight. He had many chances to finish him decisively. So, that was really not good from him. He was very patient.

“What surprised me was Jamahal Hill’s performance. I thought after a lot of trash talking, he would show a much better fight than he showed. It was strange from Khalil that he let him recover and still survive the fight, and Jamahal didn’t show anything, and he was still too self confident after the fight. If you want to fight on the top level, go there and show your best, totally, no regrets.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who are you backing here? Let us know, fight fans.