Khalil Rountree Jr. Breaks Silence After Brutal Knockout Loss To Jiri Prochazka At UFC 320, Vows To Return Stronger In 2026

Khalil Rountree Jr. is staying resilient despite the tough setback.

Rountree Jr. faced off against former champion Jiri Prochazka in a pivotal light heavyweight clash at UFC 320 this past weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the opening round, “The War Horse” began cautiously but soon settled into his rhythm, landing sharp, efficient strikes. He displayed a methodical approach before ramping up the power, mixing in heavy swings and punishing body shots with well-timed combinations.

This one is starting to get fun 🤩



[ #UFC320 | LIVE NOW on @ESPN PPV ] pic.twitter.com/i6HyFzYxQO — UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2025

In the second round, Rountree Jr. still managed to connect with sharp strikes, keeping the fight competitive. However, the final round belonged entirely to “BJP,” who unleashed a relentless barrage of punches, kicks, and knees that pushed the American on the back foot. A powerful strike opened a severe cut above Rountree Jr.’s eye, and moments later, a spinning elbow finished the sequence, sending him crashing to the canvas at 3:04 of the third round.

EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED ALWAYS WITH HIM 😳@Jiri_BJP earns the late knockout tonight to add another finish to his legacy!



[ #UFC320 | LIVE NOW on @ESPN PPV ] pic.twitter.com/ud243xI9QS — UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2025

Following the knockout loss, Khalil Rountree Jr. was rushed to a nearby hospital for a precautionary CT scan of his head and face to assess the damage sustained during the brutal bout.

Image: @ufc/X

Khalil Rountree Jr. Reflects On UFC 320 Knockout Defeat

Following his crushing knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320, Khalil Rountree Jr. took to social media on Sunday to reflect on the setback. “The War Horse” reassured fans that he’s doing well and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and encouraging messages from his followers.

“Close. So Close. I’m ok, I’m in good spirits. I’m grateful for every positive message and every comment expressing support for what I give to this sport. To say I’ll back is an understatement. Never stop living! Never stop fighting the good fight! For yourself, for your families, for humanity till the end. Losses hurt, not only me. Coaches, Family, Friends & Supporters you guys are incredible!”

The 35-year-old Californian further acknowledged that the defeat will sting for some time, but vowed to return even stronger in the coming year.

“I’m here for a while, you will all see me in there again next year, and win lose or draw I’ll always fight until the last drop. This loss isn’t easy, it’ll take time to heal & learn from this but I promise you when i say that I’ll never be the same again. See you in 2026,” Khalil Rountree Jr. wrote on Instagram.

“The War Horse” has now gone 1-2 in his last three outings, dropping his UFC record to 10-7 with one no contest, including seven victories by knockout.

Image: @ufc/X



