Khalil Rountree Jr on UFC Baku Main Event: “I Won’t Bleed This Fight – Jamahal Hill Can’t Say the Same”

UFC light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr has issued a chilling statement ahead of his main event collision with Jamahal Hill at UFC Baku.

As we know, Khalil Rountree Jr is one of the best light heavyweight fighters on the planet. He’s coming off the back of a tremendous performance against Alex Pereira, and while he didn’t pick up the win, he certainly impressed. This time around, he’s coming up against Jamahal Hill – a man who is also in desperate need of a victory after two disappointing losses to Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

In order to get the job done, he’ll have to walk through fire in what is bound to be a massive striking affair. It’s an unbelievably risky fight for both men to contend with, but one thing we’re pretty sure is going to happen is that we’re going to see fireworks.

Ahead of fight night, Khalil Rountree Jr issued a pretty chilling warning to his 205 pound foe.

Khalil Rountree Jr issues chilling message

“I won’t bleed this fight—can’t say the same for Jamahal Hill.”

Rountree Jr has worked hard to improve over the course of the last few years and you can really tell. He seems to be moving in an upward trajectory and in a division that seems to be wide open, you’d have to think that a big finish could really vault him back into title contention. It’s not for sure, but you’d have to bet that it’s on the table at least.