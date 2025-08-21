Khamzat Chimaev Didn’t Even Use Advanced Grappling Techniques to Control Dricus Du Plessis “Only the Basics” – MMA Analyst

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has provided an interesting perspective on Khamzat Chimaev‘s dominant UFC 319 win over Dricus du Plessis.

In the main event of UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev defeated Dricus du Plessis to become the new UFC middleweight champion. He did so by utilizing his superior wrestling skills from start to finish, and by the time the fight was over, it was pretty clear to see that he had comfortably earned the right to call himself the new champ.

While Khamzat Chimaev was impressive, though, many felt as if Dricus du Plessis produced a disappointing performance. Of course, only DDP himself knows what he was capable of in there, and it’d be intriguing to see what would happen if they ran it back one day.

In a recent video, Chael Sonnen provided an analysis of how Khamzat Chimaev was able to control Dricus du Plessis in Chicago.

Chael Sonnen’s view on Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 win

“It’s very important that you understand how Chimaev controlled Dricus because you’ve never seen this before. I have never seen it and that includes in the practice room. Not to this extent, not with somebody of that level… So picture Dricus, he’s on all fours… Chimaev’s behind him… Dricus would like to stand up at that point, and he tried, but he failed.

“When you fail at that, your next best option is to get under attack. And when Chimaev attacked him, Dricus was ready for it. Dricus got reversals at one point, but he looked good. It created a grappling atmosphere, which is what Dricus is used to.”

“Chimaev didn’t confuse and control Dricus due to his advancements. He controlled Dricus with the basics. Bump him forward. Pull him back. Take him left. Take him right. Make him reset. Make him reset. Make him reset as the time is ticking down. And that was the part that was the most fascinating.

“He outgrappled him by demonstrating less grappling than he was capable of. And that really bothered some people. I will just tell you, I’ve never seen it before.”