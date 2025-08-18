“The Khamzat Chimaev era begins” UFC Insider Declares The Age of ‘Borz’

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has declared that the age of Khamzat Chimaev has officially begun following UFC 319.

Last Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev finally reached the top of the mountain. He was able to dominate and defeat Dricus du Plessis to capture the UFC middleweight championship. In doing so, he won UFC gold for the first time, which is something that many have expected of him ever since he first debuted in the promotion.

Chimaev becoming a UFC champion isn’t exactly surprising to those who have seen his rise to prominence. He’s been able to defeat a plethora of top stars en route to winning the big one, and as we look ahead to the future, it’s hard to picture a world in which someone beats him for the title.

In a review of the event, Michael Bisping had the following to say about Khamzat Chimaev’s victory.

Michael Bisping believes the era of Khamzat Chimaev has begun

“If you ask me, because DDP is just so crazy and so unorthodox, I was on the edge of my seat because I was just wondering if he’d be able to turn it around. And in the fifth, it looked for a brief second like he might, but no – it was never to be. How do you not respect that kind of brilliance? How do you not respect that kind of dominance? How do you not respect that kind of power? Khamzat Chimaev has it all. And now, officially, the Khamzat Chimaev era begins.”