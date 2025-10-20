Khamzat Chimaev Wants Alex Pereira for Two Division Gold

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has once again made it clear that he is interested in heading up to light heavyweight to battle Alex Pereira for a second world title.

Following his dominant win over Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev has made it clear that he wants to stay fairly active. There are a handful of potential challengers for him in the middleweight division, but given what we all know about ‘Borz’, it certainly feels like his preference is to venture up to 205 pounds in order to try and win a second belt.

While that may be an interesting idea, the current champ Alex Pereira doesn’t seem overly interested in this. Instead, he wants to battle it out with Jon Jones in the heavyweight division, and he wants to do it at next summer’s history UFC White House event.

In a recent podcast appearance, Khamzat Chimaev had the following to say about a potential collision with Pereira.

Khamzat Chimaev wants Alex Pereira fight

“I would love to fight for the second belt,” Chimaev said on the Badaev Podcast. “It’s no secret, the guy who’s got the belt at 205 pounds [Pereira] now is a very good matchup for me.”

“They say he has a lot of power, but I’ve never been edged out in that area. He used to fight at 185, too, and then moved up to 205. So I would like to fight at light heavyweight.”

Quotes via GiveMeSport

Could it happen? We’ll have to wait and see.