Arman Tsarukyan Highlights Surprising Detail From Khamzat Chimaev’s Training Ahead Of UFC 319

Arman Tsarukyan has revealed the intensity of Khamzat Chimaev’s demanding training routine.

Chimaev is slated to headline UFC 319 on August 16 at the United Center in Chicago, where he will challenge reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis for the title.

Your #UFC319 poster is here 🤩



🇿🇦 Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/pZHsey9WY8 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 6, 2025

“Borz” has faced a string of cancellations and setbacks, with medical issues and unforeseen hurdles severely limiting his activity. As a result, he has competed just five times in the Octagon since September 2020. He has previously opened up about his inactivity, attributing it to pushing himself too hard in training.

According to the undefeated Russian, extreme overtraining left his body drained, ultimately compromising his immune system and making him more susceptible to illness. Having been part of Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 training camp, Tsarukyan understands the toll such intensity can take.

Image: @arm_011/Instagram

Arman Tsarukyan Shares Khamzat Chimaev Hired Coach To Prevent Overtraining

During a recent interview with Kamil Gadzhiev, Arman Tsarukyan weighed in on Khamzat Chimaev’s intense training habits. According to the UFC lightweight contender, “Borz” often entered fight night far from his peak, having drained himself through relentless overtraining.

To address the issue, Chimaev’s team has now brought in a dedicated coach tasked with managing his workload and closely monitoring his recovery to ensure he performs at his best when it matters most.

“Khamzat’s never at 100% on fight night because he constantly overtrains,” Tsarukyan said. “After sparring, he always goes to work the bag, lift weights, etc. He’s one of those guys you have to tell when it’s time to stop. He’s now being tested daily to monitor his recovery. They have devices that show his recovery status every day, and if he’s in a slump, they help pull him out of it. They give him more time to relax, because when you’re overtrained, you can’t work properly in sparring. We need a guy who will control this 24/7 and stop him at the right moment so he won’t overtrain.”

“Borz” was last seen in action at UFC 308 in October 2024, where he delivered a dominant first-round submission win over former champion Robert Whittaker. Khamzat Chimaev holds a flawless 8-0 record inside the UFC and stands at 14-0 overall, with an impressive 12 of those victories coming via stoppage.