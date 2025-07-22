Khamzat Chimaev May Not Survive Du Plessis at UFC 319, says Reinier de Ridder

UFC middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder is leaning towards predicting Dricus du Plessis defeating Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is an absolute animal. He has already accomplished a lot of great things in mixed martial arts – perhaps most notably submitting Robert Whittaker with relative ease. As we look ahead to next month and his title showdown with Dricus du Plessis, a lot of people believe that he may well become a UFC champion, something that has been on the cards for a while in the eyes of the masses.

With that being said, Dricus du Plessis has been overcoming the odds ever since he arrived in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. So, it goes without saying that the thought of fighting Khamzat Chimaev probably isn’t something that scares him too much. In fact, he seems to be thriving on the idea of people seeing him as the underdog heading into this one.

In the mind of Reinier de Ridder, though, Dricus du Plessis successfully defending the belt against Khamzat Chimaev is more than a viable possibility.

Reinier de Ridder’s view on Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

“I’m leaning towards Dricus Du Plessis because of experience training with both guys. I don’t see Khamzat finishing him early. I see it going late rounds.”

Chimaev is going to approach this fight with the same intensity that he approaches all of his bouts but if this one stretches out beyond the first few rounds, it could get interesting.