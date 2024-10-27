Dricus Du Plessis Warns Khamzat Chimaev After UFC 308

Khamzat Chimaev scored a major victory on Saturday night at UFC 308, submitting Robert Whittaker in the first round of their co-main event fight. Dricus Du Plessis, watching alongside fans worldwide, is eager for a chance to end Chimaev’s undefeated streak.

Following the fight, Chimaev clarified that he wants a title shot next. If the promotion decides to schedule a rematch between Du Plessis and Sean Strickland, he would likely need to wait for that to happen.

UFC CEO Dana White discussed potential matchups post-fight, leaving all options open. Meanwhile, Du Plessis took to social media to call his shot, expressing both respect for Whittaker and his desire to put the first loss on Chimaev’s record.

“Feel really sorry for Rob; he looked super ready, but this is the fight game. Well done on a good performance, Khamzat. That being said, I can’t wait to take your 0,” Du Plessis tweeted.

With this win, Chimaev made a strong statement and solidified his position as a top midweight title contender.