How Khamzat Chimaev Made Dricus Du Plessis Look like an Amatuer – Former UFC Champ Explains

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on how Khamzat Chimaev was able to defeat Dricus du Plessis.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is the new UFC middleweight champion. He dominated and defeated Dricus du Plessis in a fairly one-sided contest, cementing his position at the top of the division. Now, as we look ahead to the future, it seems like he’s going to have plenty of challengers nipping at his heels.

There has been plenty of analysis of Khamzat Chimaev’s win, probably because of just how impressive it was for him to defeat someone like Dricus du Plessis so easily. Now, TJ Dillashaw has become the latest person to weigh in on how it all played out.

TJ Dillashaw breaks down Khamzat Chimaev’s title win

“Khamzat’s performance was nothing short of just stellar, man. The guy was amazing. Just made DDP look like an amateur fighter. For him to be able to take down DDP within the first minute and crucify him was insane. And for him to just keep repeating that round after round was a little bit unbelievable.

“I expected Hamzat to win the fight, but I didn’t expect it to be such a landslide of a fight. I know that DDP is a great champion, but again, Khamzat just made him look like an amateur.”

“He’s fast. He’s like super fast at closing the ground… You see in all his fights, he comes out in the first like 30 seconds and he shoots on you. He shoots without even throwing any punches and he takes a shot. But I just think he’s that fast and that strong to be able to do it… DDP’s a great champion, but Khamzat’s that much better to be able to shoot from this far away and still get the takedown.”