Khamzat Chimaev Says Girls Like Terrorists

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev came out with an absolutely wild comment when being interviewed by Daniel Cormier earlier this week.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship this weekend at UFC 319. In the eyes of many, ‘Borz’ is the favorite to win the fight and finally claim UFC gold for the first time in his career. Of course, getting the job done against DDP is going to be easier said than done.

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t fear anyone, and neither should he if he wants to become world champion. Alas, Dricus du Plessis has a lot of great attributes, as does the challenger.

In a recent interview, though, Khamzat Chimaev and Daniel Cormier took some time away from speaking about the fight to engage in a bit of back and forth banter.

Khamzat Chimaev jokes around with Daniel Cormier

Cormier: “But look at me, look at my face, look at your face. This, beautiful, black skin, caramel. Your skin? Chechnya. Not beautiful like mine.”

Chimaev: “Don’t need to be beautiful.”

Cormier: “What do you need to be? World champion?’

Chimaev: “Girls like terrorists.”

Cormier: “[laughs] You’re so crazy, you can’t say that!”

Chimaev: “I’m joking man.”

Khamzat knows that he will become a true superstar if he’s able to get through du Plessis. If he does it convincingly and gets the finish, then it’ll open up the door to all kinds of interesting possibilities – whether it be at middleweight or perhaps even 205 pounds.