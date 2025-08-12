Khamzat Chimaev is looking to Make History at UFC 319 – Former UFC Champ Weighs-In

Khamzat Chimaev could make history for the Russian republic he comes from and a former UFC middleweight champion could see ‘Borz’ being a consistent competitor with defending his crown should he capture it. Chimaev will have that chance later this week on August 16th when he clashes with reigning 185 pound titleholder Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in Chicago.

A member of the UFC’s middleweight title lineage weighed in on this looming matchup when Michael Bisping spoke about Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner via his personal YouTube channel. When touching upon the hype train that the title challenger has been riding leading into this weekend and what could potentially transpire thereafter, Bisping said,

“It’s all well and good having a ton of potential. But if you don’t realize that potential, then none of it really matters. You come here, you have a few good wins, you dominate some people, you go viral for a few finishes, you pick up Li Jingliang and you have a conversation with Dana White, you just smoke all these people, but you don’t become the champion.”

“Then you’re just going to be forgotten about in years to come. Khamzat Chimaev wants to be a champion. He wants to be the first Chechen champion, and he wants to defend the belt, and he wants to be active.”

Khamzat Chimaev has his eyes on becoming a three division UFC champion

Khamzat Chimaev is pursuant of the middleweight crown later on this week but it’s not the only weight category that he has designs of conquering in the octagon. The undefeated mixed martial artist began his UFC tenure as a welterweight and seems to have designs to one day return to that weight class with a peripheral focus on one day becoming a champion at 205 pounds.

Addressing his future championship aspirations during an ESPN interview, Chimaev stated [via Sherdog],

“I work with a new coach. I talk to him about going down again, back to my first fights at 170. He said if they give me a couple months, we’re gonna make it. This Australian guy [welterweight champ Jack Della Maddalena] would be a good fight for me. I go down, fight with him and could take the belt there.”

“If I go up, and there is [Magomed] Ankalaev and Alex Pereira — they are fighting now. I can fight for that belt as well.”