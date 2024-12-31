‘No One Beats DDP’ – Fans Debate Khamzat Chimaev Being Betting Favorite To End 2025 As UFC MW Champion

The odds are in for the UFC’s champions in 2025, and the betting line for one particular division has caused a stir…

As always, titles are expected to change hands on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage in the new year. DraftKings has the middleweight class as one in which a new kingpin could be crowned.

Opening odds for who will have UFC gold in their possession in 12 months’ time recently emerged, with the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev being favorite to be occupying the middleweight throne by the end of 2025.

As it stands, he’d have to unseat Dricus Du Plessis to do so. The South African will enter the year with the crown after a 2024 in which he took it from Sean Strickland and defended it against Israel Adesanya.

The odds have “Stillknocks” as the second favorite to finish 2025 as champ at +120, being pipped to the post by “Borz’s” -200 line.

That, in addition to the figures beside names like Caio Borralho, Sean Strickland, Nassourdine Imavov and Adesanya, have split opinion in the MMA community online.

The first chance to dent Du Plessis’ chances of another Christmas as king has fallen to Strickland, who is set to face the South African in a rematch next February. The pair will headline UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia 13 months on from their close five-round contest in Canada.