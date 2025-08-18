Khamzat Chimaev Laughs at Sean Strickland’s Callout after UFC 319 Win “He’s a funny guy”

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has laughed off Sean Strickland in the wake of his title win at UFC 319.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is an absolute monster – and he’s also the new king of the middleweight division. He was able to achieve that goal by dominating Dricus du Plessis from beginning to end in the main event of UFC 319, and now, he’s ready to become one of the biggest stars in the entire sport of mixed martial arts.

Sean Strickland, meanwhile, is a former champion in his own right. He’s also been an outspoken critic of Khamzat Chimaev for a while now, to the point where he even predicted that Dricus du Plessis would win at UFC 319. Of course, he was proven wrong.

In a recent interview, Khamzat Chimaev gave his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s criticism.

Khamzat Chimaev laughs off Sean Strickland

“We could take him down many times, but how can he take me down? Come on. This guy, I beat him everywhere – in striking. But this guy just talks too much. So, he’s a funny guy.”

Chimaev has always been the kind of guy who is willing to take on any challenger, so who knows – maybe Strickland will be able to earn a title shot with another victory.

Even if he doesn’t, we can’t imagine that he’ll stop throwing shots in the direction of Khamzat anytime soon in the midst of what is quickly becoming one of the most exciting divisions in the sport.