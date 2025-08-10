Khamzat Chimaev Shows Off Cardio While Trash-Talking Dricus Du Plessis: “Come here and let’s see!”

Cardio won’t be an issue for Khamzat Chimaev.

After scoring a stunning first-round submission victory over Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi, ‘Borz’ will look to cash in on his first title opportunity when he challenges reigning and defending middleweight king Dricus du Plessis this Saturday night at UFC 319 in Chicago.

While Chimaev goes into the contest with an unblemished 14-0 record and a slew of impressive performances, some have suggested that the Chechen’s gas tank could be his biggest Achille’s heel come fight night. Chimaev recently attempted to quell any concerns that his cardio could be a problem while sending a very clear message to his opponent.

“What did you say, Dricus? You think my cardio won’t hold up? Come here and let’s see!” Chimaev said in a training clip via The MAC Life.

Khamzat Chimaev’s cardio coach says his strength and conditioning is on a ‘different level’

Chimaev is always looking to end things early inside the Octagon, but in the instances where he’s dragged into deeper waters, ‘Borz’ has been known to fade down the stretch. That was ever apparent in his bouts against Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman.

And while he went on to win both of those fights via decision, Chimaev’s cardio coach Joakim Karlsson thinks that today’s version of ‘Borz’ is far more dangerous than the one who fought Burns and the ‘Nigerian Nightmare.’