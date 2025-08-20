Khamzat Chimaev’s style: Michael Bisping responds to critics of his dominant wrestling

UFC legend Michael Bisping has some thoughts on those who are going after Khamzat Chimaev for what they perceive to be a boring style of fighting.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is the new UFC middleweight champion. He dominated Dricus du Plessis over five rounds in the main event of UFC 319 and in doing so, he firmly established himself as the best 185-pounder on the planet. Of course, because of his wrestle-heavy style, a lot of people weren’t big fans of how he secured the title.

Despite that, Khamzat Chimaev will still likely be recognized as one of the biggest stars in the sport today – and rightfully so. He has had a great rise to the top, and it’ll be really interesting to see how long he remains champion.

In a recent video, Michael Bisping had some words for those who have been criticizing Khamzat Chimaev in recent days.

Michael Bisping’s view on Khamzat Chimaev

“Some people might not have liked the performance, but those people should watch boxing or kickboxing. This is mixed martial arts. I hated fighting wrestlers. I wanted to stand and trade punches, knees, elbows, kicks. But you have to be able to fight wrestlers and stop takedowns. You can’t blame Khamzat for taking someone down like that. The man had 21 minutes of control time in a 25-minute fight. It’s ridiculous, but that’s the sport.”

Love him or hate him, Khamzat has found a style that works, and it’s taken him all the way to a championship.