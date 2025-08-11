Khamzat Chimaev’s Wrestling: Former UFC Champion Explains Why It’s Unbeatable

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has explained why Khamzat Chimaev‘s wrestling is so difficult to overcome.

In the main event of UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev will finally get his shot at UFC gold. It’s a moment that he’s been waiting a long time for and in the eyes of many, he’s the favorite heading into this contest. Of course, we all know that Dricus du Plessis is going to put up a tough fight, and there’s a pretty good chance he’ll be able to retain the strap.

Alas, one of the reasons for the confidence in Khamzat Chimaev is due to his wrestling. He is so precise and powerful when he shoots and when he gets you to the ground, things can get dangerous pretty quickly.

In a recent analysis video, Demetrious Johnson broke down why Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling is so incredibly impressive.

Demetrious Johnson praises Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling

“Look how deep that shot was. He gets all the weight. He pushes the weight that way and it forces you to put your hands on the mat, which means you have to carry his weight. Then he’s also kicking out that leg, so he’s blocked this, but he’s also kicking the leg out too. He’s big for the division. He’s also longer than Robert Whittaker, so he’s able to do that as well, which puts Robert Whittaker on his butt and carrying all of Khamzat’s weight. And right now, Khamzat’s resting. He’s resting, carrying all that weight.”

“When you look at Khamzat, you have to look at him—when he jumps on you, you better be ready for the best, you better have the best wrestling, anti-wrestling, and fighting skill ready to rock and roll, because once he locks on, he’s going to be looking to go to that position, which I call home. He’s going to sit there and wait and then see what you’re going to do.

“Once you start to post, he’s going to take out that post, jump to the other side, take out the other post, get his hooks in, and beat you up until you give him your neck or neck crank, and he’s going to take it. That’s what he wants to do. He doesn’t want to do anything on the feet. If he could, he would wrestle all day every day.”