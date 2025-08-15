“Khamzat Chimaev is good, but he’s not great” says Former UFC Welterweight Champion

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has given his thoughts on the rise of Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 319 tomorrow night.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship on Saturday evening. The two will collide in the main event of UFC 319 in Chicago, and there’s a lot of excitement in the air for what this fight could look like. The pair have very different styles, and that has the potential to turn this into a thrilling encounter between two absolute warriors.

Khamzat Chimaev has achieved some wonderful things throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career but up to this point, he’s never managed to hold UFC gold. The hope from his fans is that this is the time for him to finally do it, but he needs to get off to a fast start if he’s going to put someone like DDP away.

In a recent interview with Action Network, Tyron Woodley gave his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev.

Tyron Woodley’s view on Khamzat Chimaev

“Khamzat is good, but he’s not great. He could be, and likely will be, but he’s not great right now he’s not. DDP has to be a spoiler, stay focused. He’s shown up in fights and beaten people like Stye Bender. He’s kind of like the underdog, the people’s champion, he doesn’t talk much trash but he wins a lot of fights. I think he could win this fight.”

Is he right? We’ll have to wait and see.