UFC Analyst Warns Why ‘It’s A Disaster’ If Khamzat Chimaev Claims Middleweight Title At UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev capturing the UFC middleweight title could spell trouble for the division, at least that’s what one analyst believes.

Chimaev is set to challenge reigning 185-pound champion Dricus Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 319, scheduled for August 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

“Borz” made an explosive entry into the UFC in July 2020, earning massive acclaim after securing three dominant victories within just 66 days, marking the fastest such streak in modern UFC history. However, the undefeated Chechen’s rise has been repeatedly stalled by medical complications and unforeseen obstacles, resulting in only five appearances inside the Octagon since September 2020.

Now that Khamzat Chimaev is slated to compete in the biggest fight of his career, observers and critics are questioning whether he’ll successfully make it to the Octagon without complications. If he does and manages to dethrone Du Plessis, Din Thomas believes that could mark the beginning of an even bigger problem.

Din Thomas Raises Red Flag Over Khamzat Chimaev’s Future As Potential Champion

During a recent episode of The Bohnfire with Mike Bohn, UFC analyst Din Thomas shared his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 319 headliner between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. The UFC analyst cautioned that if “Borz” emerges as the new middleweight champion, his history of irregular appearances could halt the division’s momentum, creating a situation that, in his view, would be detrimental to the sport.

“If Khamzat wins it’s a disaster,” Thomas said. “You can’t tell me a part of you isn’t just thinking, ‘This fight might not actually happen.’ Some of these guys habitual struggle in just making it to the dance. I’m not going to be pessimistic about it and will say he’s going to show up. But if he does show up and he’s able to win, do we trust him to be able to show up and fight again? That’s the thing.

“Can he do it twice? Can he do it three times? Because we need movement. I hate when it’s static and there’s no movement in these divisions and in order to be movement in the divisions, the champions have to fight.”

“Borz” last competed at UFC 308 in October 2024, where he secured a dominant first-round submission victory over former champion Robert Whittaker. Chimaev remains undefeated, boasting a perfect 8-0 record in the UFC and 14-0 overall, with an impressive 12 of those wins coming by way of finish.