Khamzat Chimaev as UFC Champion is a ‘Disaster’ – But Not How you Expect, Former UFC Champ Explains

UFC legend Michael Bisping has explained why Khamzat Chimaev being UFC middleweight champion is a nightmare for the rest of the division.

Khamzat Chimaev captured the middleweight title at UFC 319 by dominating Dricus du Plessis. He did so with his incredible wrestling ability and ever since then, people have been wondering the same thing: who on earth is going to stop this guy? He is a force of nature and if he can do that to DDP, he can probably do it to a lot of other middleweights – if not all of them.

Recently, Din Thomas said that he was concerned about Khamzat Chimaev being world champion due to his inactivity. He isn’t someone who tends to fight a great deal inside the cage, raising a few eyebrows about whether or not he would be an active champion.

Michael Bisping, however, has a different thought process when it comes to the reign of Khamzat Chimaev.

Michael Bisping’s thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev as UFC champion

“I don’t mean because of what Din Thomas said. Din Thomas was like, ‘He isn’t going to be able to fight too frequently. He struggles to get visas and stuff like that.’ No, when I say this is a disaster, it’s a disaster for the division because from what I see there, ain’t nobody—ain’t nobody apart from Reinier de Ridder—ain’t nobody beating him. Reinier de Ridder is the only guy that has a shot because of the jiu-jitsu, because of the skills that he has off his back. Okay.”