“It is a problem” – Khamzat Chimaev Winning The UFC Middleweight Throne is a Promotional Disaster, According to UFC Veterans

Could Khamzat Chimaev’s potential title win at UFC 319 pose a big problem for the promotion?

On Saturday, August 16, ‘Borz’ will step into the main event spotlight in Chicago, challenging reigning and defending middleweight king Dricus du Plessis.

After making his spectacular UFC debut in 2020, pummeling three opponents in the span of eight weeks, everyone thought Chimaev was on the fast track to title contention. Unfortunately, Chimaev’s momentum was halted due to an especially difficult bout with COVID-19 followed by a slew of post-pandemic illnesses that kept his appearances inside the Octagon few and far between.

Since 2022, ‘Borz’ has only competed once a year, leading some to speculate that a win over du Plessis in ‘The Windy City’ could be a disastrous turn of events for the UFC.

“Would Khamzat Chimaev winning the belt be a disaster for the division?,” ex-UFC champ Michael Bisping questioned on his Believe You Me podcast. “I got to agree that as far as promotion-wise, yeah, it could be, right?” “Until we see him fight more regularly, then it is a question,” co-host and former fighter Paul Felder added. “It is a problem.”

UFC 319 will be Khamzat Chimaev’s first time fighting in the U.S. since 2022

Aside from Chimaev’s inconsistent schedule and laundry-list of cancelled bouts, another cause for concern could be his willingness to fight stateside. When ‘Borz’ steps inside the United Center this weekend, it will be his first time competing in the U.S. since September 10, 2022. On that night, Chimaev was originally scheduled to face Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event.

However, Chimaev infamously stepped in the scale eight pounds over the welterweight limit, forcing the UFC to shake-up the top of the card 24 hours before fight night.

Chimaev went on to ragdoll Kevin Holland in the co-main event, earning his sixth win inside the Octagon. He was subsequently forced to move up from 170 to middleweight, where he’s since added wins over Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker, setting the stage for his scrap with ‘DDP’ in ‘Chi-Town.’

Between illnesses, weight misses, and cancellations aplenty, are Bisping and Felder right to be concerned about what the middleweight division could look like with Chimaev sitting on the throne?