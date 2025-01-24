Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes Added To UFC 314 On April 12

The UFC has bolstered the lineup for UFC 314 with a pivotal light heavyweight matchup between Nikita Krylov and Dominick Reyes.

The two fighters have agreed to meet at the pay-per-view event, which is expected to take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami on April 12.

The matchup was first reported by MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin.

Krylov is set to return to action after being sidelined since March 2023. He enters the fight riding a three-fight winning streak with victories over Ryan Spann, Volkan Oezdemir, and Alexander Gustafsson. Despite his hiatus, the veteran contender will look to extend his momentum against a tough opponent.

Reyes, meanwhile, has been enjoying a career resurgence. After enduring a challenging four-fight losing streak, including title defeats to Jon Jones and Jan Blachowicz, “The Devastator” bounced back in 2024 with knockout victories over Anthony Smith and Dustin Jacoby. Now, Reyes aims to continue his climb back into title contention.

