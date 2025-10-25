UFC 321 Commentary Team: Who’s Replacing Joe Rogan In The Broadcast Booth In Abu Dhabi?

UFC 321 is set to electrify the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE tonight (Saturday, October 25), with a stacked card of fights.

UFC’s 11th pay-per-view of 2025 features a thrilling championship doubleheader. In the main event, heavyweight king Tom Aspinall defends his undisputed title for the first time against former interim champion Ciryl Gane.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, top strawweight contenders Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern collide for the vacant 115-pound UFC title. The UFC 321 main card also features a pivotal bantamweight showdown as former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov goes head-to-head with Mario Bautista.

UFC 321 Commentary & Broadcast Team

UFC 321 viewers won’t catch the familiar voice of veteran commentator Joe Rogan, who, as always, does not travel for international events and will be absent from the broadcast in Abu Dhabi.

Image: UFC/YouTube

Stepping into the booth, former MMA fighter turned analyst Laura Sanko makes her second PPV appearance, providing expert color commentary alongside the dynamic duo of play-by-play announcer Jon Anik and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

As usual, legendary Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer returns, electrifying the crowd with his signature energy and iconic flair as he hypes up every fighter before each matchup.

Behind the scenes at UFC 321, commentator John Gooden will bring fans closer to the action, conducting pre- and post-fight interviews with fighters and delivering live updates throughout the night.

UFC veterans Anthony Smith, Chael Sonnen, and Paul Felder will complete the broadcast team, offering expert analysis from the desk during the event and on the post-fight show, hosted by Brendan Fitzgerald.