“Legend” – Fans And Fighters React As Jose Aldo Lays Gloves Down At UFC Rio

Jose Aldo appeared during the main card of UFC Rio, as the UFC granted him the ability to make one more entrance into the Octagon as he laid the gloves down in the center.

This formalized the retirement of Aldo, who entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2023 before a three-fight comeback between 2024 and 2025.

Aldo was joined by his family in the Octagon.

The King of Rio lays them down in front of the home crowd 👑🇧🇷



[ @JoseAldoJunior | #UFCRio ] pic.twitter.com/q7ZivKhU9m — UFC (@ufc) October 11, 2025

Jose Aldo Lays Gloves Down In Octagon At UFC Rio To Formalize Retirement

🇧🇷 The UFC just allowed Jose Aldo put his gloves down in the cage in Rio to officially cement his retirement



LEGEND ♥️ pic.twitter.com/zPVt2zrEy7 — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) October 11, 2025

My goat was a honor watching you fight growing up wec ufc you will always be a champion 🫡 #josealdothelegend — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 11, 2025

THE KING OF RIO!! What a legend 👑#UFCRio — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) October 11, 2025

Jose Aldo will forever be the man #UFCRIO — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) October 11, 2025

Imagine if Jose Aldo entered the ring right now and did the first ever glove PUT ON to unretire. Would be kind of dope, actually. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) October 11, 2025

Cool as fuck of the UFC to give Jose Aldo one last (maybe) moment at #UFCRio pic.twitter.com/MtcjB3yQXz — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 11, 2025

Damn… Jose Aldo just retired 😢. Very happy for him to go out on his own terms. — MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) October 11, 2025

One of my all-time favorites, the legendary José Aldo, has finally hung up the gloves. Always razor-sharp, always a warrior.



What a run! pic.twitter.com/kjRQymb9Da — ACHILLES♉ (@JIpadeola) October 11, 2025

i love Jose Aldo.

all my friends love Jose Aldo.

what the UFC did to this man in terms of matchmaking when he went to BW is disgusting. this man could have been a two time champion 🐐 — james 🧤 (@fourgloves) October 11, 2025

Me seeing Jose Aldo get his flowers for his entire MMA career at home#UFC pic.twitter.com/0VUFWUurpD — Tiny Bean (@smallestbean_) October 11, 2025

Jose Aldo you don’t know how many time you broke our hearts, but we still forgive you.



At your peak you were as good as anyone ever. — Rumblesaurus 🧤 (@Rjgot9lives) October 11, 2025

Aldo made his professional MMA debut in 2004, winning his first seven fights in a row. After a loss in 2005, Aldo would go on a longer win streak, collecting 18 consecutive victories between May 2006 and December 2015.

Aldo defeated Mike Brown at WEC 44 for the WEC featherweight title, going on to defend the belt against Urijah Faber and Manny Gamburyan. Aldo then joined the UFC following the WEC merger, starting out his time in the UFC as the inaugural UFC featherweight champion.

Aldo defended the UFC title seven consecutive times, defeating the likes of Chad Mendes, Frankie Edgar, and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung-Jung, before losing the title to Conor McGregor at UFC 196. He’d then defeat Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 for the interim championship before being promoted back to undisputed champion — only to lose the belt to Max Holloway at UFC 212.

Aldo then dropped to bantamweight and fought Petr Yan for the then-vacant title at UFC 251, getting finished in the fifth round. Aldo’s career seemed to end after a loss to current bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278.

In 2023, Aldo fought in a pair of boxing bouts, battling Jeremy Stephens to a draw and scoring a finish of Esteban Gabriel Espindola. Aldo then fought three times for the UFC, defeating Jonathan Martinez before losses to Mario Bautista and Aiemann Zahabi.