“Lemos Would Have Won A 5-Rounder” – Fans Blast Tatiana Suarez’s Performance In Dominant Decision Win Over Amanda Lemos At Noche UFC

It was far from the most exciting fight, but Tatiana Suarez came out on top over Amanda Lemos in a battle of high-ranked strawweights during the Noche UFC prelims.

The first round featured a lot of Suarez pressing Lemos against the fence looking for the takedown. After a few minutes of attempting — a span that also included a low blow and a missed fence grab — Suarez was able to take Lemos down and hold her there for the final minute of round one.

This pressured continued into the second round, with Suarez scoring another pair of takedowns and keeping Lemos pressured and stuck, threatening a guillotine choke at one point. Lemos was able to lock her legs around a standing Suarez and threaten a choke in the closing seconds of the second round, but time expired.

Suarez continued to execute her gameplan, and while Lemos at one point was able to turn things around on the ground, Suarez took control right back. Lemos landed a couple of late elbows and ground-and-pound in the bout’s final minute, but it wasn’t enough.

Tatiana Suarez is officially overrated as fuck. Lemos woulda won a 5 rounder. #UFCNoche — Jack (@moderndayrev) September 13, 2025

Man I hate Tatiana Suarez.



She use to be a finisher but that was one of the worst performances from a title challenger EVER.



Amanda Lemos won via damage — SU 🥋 (@Nolimitsu_) September 13, 2025

Tatiana Suarez is my least fav womens fighter of all time. I hate her fights. There is never damage, No fun reversals just great control. Her fights will zap the energy from the arena almost every time. #UFCNoche — Mma Ricky (@MmaRicky) September 13, 2025

Tatiana Suarez is as close to must-not-watch television as you can get in mma. Snooze — David Corica (@davidcorica92) September 13, 2025

tatiana suarez might be the most boring fighter on the ufc roster #UFCNoche #NocheUFC — Tacobe Bryant (@HoodratHosie) September 13, 2025

Spoiler alert: Tatiana Suarez was never quite as great as some of y’all made her out to be and her aura was built mostly through mass inactivity. #NocheUFC — Strong and Jacket (@strongandjacket) September 13, 2025

My whole Twitter feed was complaining about Suarez vs. Lemos being on the prelims but then they remembered who Tatiana Suarez is. #UFCNoche 🥱😴 pic.twitter.com/bGRBic0X37 — Strong and Jacket (@strongandjacket) September 13, 2025

Never forget people betting Tatiana Suarez out to near -200 against Weili Zhang. — Beau Rehner (@BeauRehner) September 13, 2025

I DONT GIVE A FUCK .



AMANDA LEMOS WON THAT FIGHT — SU 🥋 (@Nolimitsu_) September 13, 2025

"She's quite comfortable winning a fight this way."

"This is how you win a decision though."

– @DominickCruz



It doesn't seem like how you win a crowd, in Texas, though.

I'm surprised those people haven't been throwing stuff! 💥🍿



@BrendanFitzTV @DC_MMA#NocheUFC #UFCNoche — John (@enigmachine) September 13, 2025

dominant return for tatiana — xSiDD (@notsidx) September 13, 2025

Tatiana forgot she had hands, lol. She just lay and prayed like Dagestani bums.☝🏻 — Honest Combat Sports Fan (@HonestCombatFan) September 13, 2025

This win is a rebound for Suarez after coming up short in a women’s strawweight title shot against Weili Zhang at UFC 312 this past February, which was the first loss of Suarez’s MMA career.

Lemos has now lost three of her last five.