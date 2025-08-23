Leon Edwards reveals UFC return plans for later this year

UFC star Leon Edwards has revealed that he wants to make his return to the promotion later this year.

As we know, Leon Edwards is a former welterweight champion in the UFC. He’s also responsible for one of the greatest knockouts in the history of mixed martial arts, when he put Kamaru Usman’s lights out to claim the belt at 170 pounds.

While he did manage to successfully defend the belt twice, Leon Edwards also went on to suffer defeats to Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady – and he didn’t look great in either outing. As such, questions have been raised regarding his long-term future at the top of the welterweight division.

In a recent interview following his brother Fabian’s big PFL knockout, Leon Edwards had the following to say about his plans for the next few months.

Leon Edwards discusses possible UFC return in November

“November for sure,” he replied when asked for a timeline on his comeback, before replying in the affirmative to Madison Square Garden as a venue. “I think JDM is fighting Islam Makhachev at MSG so I want to be on the same card, you know?

“I feel good, I’ve been training and helping Fabian in camp. Now I’m ready to go, I’ve waited for the division to settle a little bit and now I’m ready to go. I’m one or two away from getting my belt back so I’m locking in and I’m going to get it done.”

‘Rocky’ is back.