Leon Edwards vs. Michael Morales Targeted for UFC 320 Showdown in Guadalajara

UFC is working to finalize a welterweight bout between former champion Leon Edwards and undefeated contender Michael Morales for UFC 320, scheduled for September 13, 2025, in Guadalajara, Mexico. Both fighters have been approached for the matchup, which would take place at Arena Guadalajara as part of the UFC’s annual “Noche UFC” event.

Leon Edwards vs. Michael Morales

Leon Edwards, 33, enters this potential fight after a difficult stretch in his career. ‘Rocky’ Edwards, who began his UFC tenure in 2014, rose through the ranks with a series of notable wins, including a knockout victory over Kamaru Usman to claim the UFC welterweight title in August 2022. He successfully defended the belt twice, defeating Usman in a trilogy and Colby Covington, before losing the title to Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision in July 2024.

Edwards then suffered his first finish loss in the UFC, submitting to Sean Brady in March 2025. Prior to these setbacks, Leon Edwards was on a 13-fight unbeaten streak and was regarded as one of the division’s most consistent performers. He remains ranked among the top welterweights and is aiming to work his way back to title contention.

Michael Morales, 25, represents a new generation in the division. The Ecuadorian fighter is undefeated in his professional career, holding an 18-0 record with 13 wins by knockout. Morales made his UFC debut in January 2022 and has since accumulated wins over opponents such as Trevin Giles, Adam Fugitt, Max Griffin, Jake Matthews, Neil Magny, and most recently, former title challenger Gilbert Burns.

His victory over Burns, a first-round technical knockout in May 2025, further established Morales as a rising contender and earned him a second Performance of the Night bonus. Morales has a background in judo and wrestling, and has demonstrated finishing ability and composure against increasingly high-level competition. He is currently ranked in the top 10 of the welterweight division.

The stakes for this fight are significant. For Leon Edwards, a win would halt his losing streak and reestablish him as a top contender in a division that has seen rapid turnover at the top. For Morales, a victory over a former champion would solidify his status as a legitimate title challenger and potentially set up a future shot at the belt. UFC 320 in Guadalajara is expected to be a major event, with both fighters looking to make a statement in front of an energized Mexican crowd.