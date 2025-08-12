Lerone Murphy Feels More Comfortable as the Underdog: “I do my best work with no pressure”

UFC featherweight star Lerone Murphy is feeling good heading into his battle with Aaron Pico in the co-main event of UFC 319.

For the longest time now, Lerone Murphy has been battling his way towards a hopeful title shot at 145 pounds. The 34-year-old is unbeaten in his mixed martial arts career and in the wake of his win over Josh Emmett earlier this year, he’s opted for a quick turnaround as he prepares to collide with Aaron Pico on Saturday night.

It’s always difficult when you’re welcoming someone to the UFC, and it’s even harder when it’s someone who has as much hype as Aaron Pico does. Alas, it doesn’t seem to be something that’s bothering Lerone Murphy too much.

In fact, even being listed as the underdog by some is great motivation for Lerone Murphy, as he noted in a recent interview with Card Player.

Lerone Murphy doesn’t mind being underdog

“I believe it’s going to be a great fight. I think it’s probably the toughest match-up I’ve had so far in my career stylistically and it’s going to be a great fight, man. But I think I can find holes and I believe I’m going to come out victorious. I want to go out there and make a big statement. And I want to finish him.”

“I prefer to be an underdog, to be honest. With pressure you don’t perform as well, I believe. When I go in there and I just think it is what it is, I’m a fighter anyway. I’m going to be focused on that night and put the pressure on. I believe I do my best work with no pressure, which might be strange to some. Some people perform under pressure but I think I do my best work [when I’m relaxed]. I’m less hesitant and I let it all go and that’s what you’re going to see.”

