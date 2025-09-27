Lerone Murphy Responds To Possible Delay In Alexander Volkanovski Title Fight

Lerone Murphy has responded to Alexander Volkanovski suggesting that there could be a delay in their planned December title fight.

As we know, Alexander Volkanovski is the UFC featherweight champion. We also know that in the wake of his incredible knockout over Aaron Pico, Lerone Murphy is widely considered to be the number one contender. Volkanovski is interested in the fight, Murphy is interested in the fight, and December was being pinpointed as the perfect timeline for it to take place.

However, in the words of Volk, a spanner may have been thrown in the works. It’s not clear exactly what that is, whether it be due to a niggling injury or the UFC opting to go in a different direction. Either way, though, some are concerned that Lerone Murphy won’t get the shot that the majority of fans believe he truly deserves.

In a recent tweet, though, Lerone Murphy made it clear that he is ready for whenever the fight is booked.

He didn’t say no to me. I think he is referring to the date. I will be ready whenever. Let’s wait and see!! https://t.co/5yw0JAmXc2 — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) September 26, 2025

Lerone Murphy is still ready for Alexander Volkanovski

This is a highly anticipated fight and for good reason. These two men have very interesting styles and nobody really knows what’s going to happen when they match up with one another. What we do know, though, is that Murphy is a professional, and he’s proven that by suggesting that it won’t matter too much to him if it doesn’t go down in December.