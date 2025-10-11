“Levels To This” – Fans And Fighters React To Deiveson Figueiredo Outworking Montel Jackson To Score First Win In 14 Months At UFC Rio

Deiveson Figueiredo finally finds himself back in the win column, and he does so in front of a native crowd, as he defeated Montel Jackson in the co-main event of UFC Rio.

Figueiredo managed to get Jackson down early in the opening round, where he threatened both a guillotine choke and a rear-naked choke before Jackson got back to his feet and got the fight back standing. Figueiredo tagged Jackson in the closing seconds of the first, and he then scored another easy takedowns seconds into the second round.

The former champion worked his way easily into full mount and threatened an arm-triangle choke at one point. While Jackson escaped and started to get into things with exchanges during the second round, Figueiredo continued to control the action as a whole.

One judge somehow scored the bout 29-28 for Jackson, but the other scored the fight 29-28 for Figueiredo, giving him the split decision win.

Figgy won this fight with class. There are levels to this and Deiveson Figueiredo being a huge underdog against the #15 ranked Montel Jackson shows just how out of touch the oddsmakers are. The judge who scored the fight for Montel should be held accountable.#UFCRio — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 (@iHeartGeorgius1) October 12, 2025

29-28 Figgy. Great way to bounce back in front of his home crowd! #UFCRio — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 12, 2025

Wow! Big congrats to Figgy! Really tough fight! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 12, 2025

Not the best fight between Figueiredo and Jackson. Kind of felt like neither guy got out of first gear. 29-28 Figgy @MMADecisions — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) October 12, 2025

Figueiredo still got it, baby!



BLEED smiling down on this one. — CombatOddsHQ (@CombatOddsHQ) October 12, 2025

Figueiredo has adapted his game well for an old man — Blaine Henry (@BlaineHenryTFL) October 12, 2025

Montel Jackson vs Figueiredo goes into the top 1% for worst fights of all time #UFCRioDeJaneiro — Yaa (@BDr6136) October 12, 2025

People accused Figueiredo of being a weight bully for his entire career so he went up a weight class and beat the biggest guy in the division years after his athletic prime ended. Like it or not, he’s one of the greats — Omni-Man’s MMA Burner (@zachharknessmma) October 12, 2025

Figueiredo calls out Merab, Aldo, and Poatan. Lol. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) October 12, 2025

Figueiredo rebounds from a pair of losses to Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen over the past year. The former two-time flyweight champion had started his bantamweight run with three straight victories.

Jackson sees a six-fight win streak snapped in this bout. This is his first loss since dropping a decision to Brett Johns in 2020.