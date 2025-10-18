“Levels To This Game” – Fans And Fighters React To Manon Fiorot Finishing Jasmine Jasudavicius In Quick Fashion At UFC Vancouver

Manon Fiorot took many in the MMA community by surprise with just how quickly she disposed of Jasmine Jasudavicius, needing just over a minute to score the victory at UFC Vancouver.
Fiorot worked her jab early, landing flush on Jasudavicius from the very beginning. Fiorot landed a one-two about a minute into the fight, which rocked Jasudavicius. Fiorot then landed a pair of knees on the Canadian before raining down a barrage of blows that would force a referee’s stoppage.
Manon Fiorot Makes Easy Work Of Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius At UFC Vancouver
This was Fiorot’s first fight since unsuccessfully challenging Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC women’s flyweight championship at UFC 315 in May. That loss marked just the second of Fiorot’s career.
Jasudavicius sees a five-fight win streak snapped with this defeat.