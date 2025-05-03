‘Literally Just Needed Two Takedowns’ – Fans React To Miesha Tate’s Comeback Efforts Falling Short At UFC Des Moines

Despite a strong start and strong final round, the efforts for Miesha Tate proved to be for naught at UFC Des Moines, as she falls to Yana Santos in the featured prelim bout.

Tate looked to close distance right away, landing on Santos before Santos fired back and scored a brief clinch. The two had plenty of exchanges throughout the opening frame, but Santos appeared to be landing the stronger strikes, in spite of Tate’s volume.

Santos continued to control the action and land the more effective strikes in the second round, stuffing Tate’s takedown attempts all the while. That is until the third round, where the former UFC bantamweight champion scored a takedown early. Tate dominated the round with ground-and-pound, and she nearly could have finished the fight at one point with a choke.

Santos survived, however, and Tate’s efforts were not enough for a 10-8. Santos took the fight on all three judges’ scorecards 29-28.

Yana Santos Survives Miesha Tate Near Comeback In Third Round Of UFC Des Moines Featured Prelim

I can’t believe Miesha Tate screwed that up. Literally just needed two takedowns to win the fight — DFS By The Numbers (@dfs_numbers) May 4, 2025

I watched the Miesha tate fights in parts.

She started strong and ended strong, but I guess she lost somewhere in the middle I guess. — TRAPPAHOLICA (@TRAPPADUNYATRAP) May 4, 2025

MIESHA TATE LOST TO YANA SANTOS???????? — 🧌. (@artmadebrvno) May 4, 2025

Yana Santos scores a unanimous decision from the judges over Miesha Tate. Can't really dispute that, she was dominant most of the fight UFCDesMoines — ℙ𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕤 𝔽𝕠𝕘𝕘𝕤 (@PhileasFoggs) May 4, 2025

Miesha Tate may have lost tonight, but she still won in my heart. #UFCDesMoines — KOMPCT (@kompct) May 4, 2025

MIESHA TATE LOST TO YANA SANTOS???????? — 🧌. (@artmadebrvno) May 4, 2025

Miesha Tate is out of any conversation for a title run. Thanks for the fights, cupcake.#UFCDesMoines — TKO Talk (@TalkTKO) May 4, 2025

Robbery 28–28 draw miesha Tate robbed wtf f ffckfkckckcikckckcckckkcc — steakmma (@AsuFutureChamp) May 4, 2025

Miesha tate needs to hang them up, enoughs enough. She done #UFCDesMoines — ash 🇾🇪 (@Ash199406) May 4, 2025

Also Miesha Tate finally got her takedown!! She dint need to try the choke tho😶 #UFCDesMoines — Arooj♡ (@anxmkhanox) May 4, 2025

Miesha Tate is a dawg! Yana Santos should get the decision but Tate showed a ton of heart in that third round and gave herself a real chance #UFCDesMoines — Daniel Cunningham (@DC4213) May 4, 2025

Over 3 minutes of control for Miesha Tate and still couldn’t get the finish no ground and pound, no killer instinct.

29-28 Santos — Carlos (@Charly_pdr) May 4, 2025

Santos has now won two straight after a three-fight losing skid. She came into this fight off a win over Chelsea Chandler back in August.

Tate is just 2-3 in her comeback to the UFC that she started in 2021. This was Tate’s first fight since her submission of Julia Avila at UFC Austin in December 2023.