Luke Rockhold’s old rival believes Darren Till will knock him out in boxing match

Luke Rockhold‘s old rival Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on Luke’s upcoming boxing showdown against Darren Till.

As we know, Luke Rockhold has had a rollercoaster ride of a career. While he was UFC middleweight champion, he’s also had a number of high profile defeats both in and outside of the promotion. Now, on Saturday night, he is preparing for his next challenge as he looks set to collide with Darren Till in the main event of Misfits Boxing 22.

For some, this is a silly fight that shouldn’t be happening. For others, though, it’s the kind of contest that brings in a lot of intrigue, if only because it’s a fight we never got to see in the cage.

In a recent video, Michael Bisping predicted that Darren Till will be the one to get his hand raised in his collision with Luke Rockhold.

Michael Bisping’s view on Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold

“So yeah, I think Darren Till goes out there and probably gets the knockout. Might even be in the first round. But I tell you what, may the best man win. I wish Luke Rockhold nothing but the best. I got nothing against this man. I actually think he’s a solid human being. I got to hang out with him a bit down at the gym last time after the training session. He’s a good dude.

“We were just competing at the same time and yeah, I was talking a bit of [expletive] back in the day. He was talking a bit of [expletive]. That’s what we do. We’re trying to sell fights. But when that’s all out the window, the man’s a good human being and he’s just trying to live his life the best way he can by using these things to make a living. And so is Darren Till.”

“My official prediction: Luke Rockhold gets knocked out by Darren Till probably rounds two or three.”