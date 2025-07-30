Luke Rockhold on Sean Strickland: “Bend him over and make him call me daddy”

Luke Rockhold sent a pretty interesting ‘threat’ to Sean Strickland about a possible fight between the two men in the future.

As we know, the UFC – and mixed martial arts – days are over for Luke Rockhold. In the present, he’s preparing to face off against Darren Till in the realm of influencer boxing with Misfits. Their collision will go down at the end of August and while many aren’t big fans of the Misfits model, there’s no denying that they’ve been able to lure in some interesting names, and this contest is no different.

One thing that Luke Rockhold has never been afraid to do is talk trash. He’s a former UFC champion, he’s been involved in some huge fights at 185 pounds, and he’s had some legendary rivalries over the years. At this point in his career, though, he needs a big performance in order to prove that he can still get the job done athletically.

In a recent interview, Rockhold had the following to say when discussing the likes of Mike Perry and Sean Strickland.

Luke Rockhold makes a series of wild statements

“I’d like to clean up Perry’s little ass. Wax that, lubricate him a little bit, you know what I mean? Get that thing nice and wet and just rip it up. Jake, if you want to fight a real fighter, we could take Jake. I don’t really like Strickland. Maybe bend him over and make him call me daddy.”

Make of these comments what you will, fight fans.