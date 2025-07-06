Mackenzie Dern Breaks Down Weili Fight: ‘She’s Never Really Been Pushed’

Mackenzie Dern would love to take a crack at reigning strawweight queen Zhang Weili.

Despite some recent setbacks against names like Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos, Dern has slowly worked her way up the 115-pound rankings, settling in as the division’s sixth-ranked contender after notching back-to-back wins against Loopy Godinez and Amanda Ribas.

Realistically, Dern could be one big win away from earning her first shot at UFC gold, but the Phoenix native isn’t rushing into anything. Especially when it comes to fighting someone as dangerous as Weili.

“Yeah, I would love to fight Weili—but not right now,” Dern told MMA Junkie. “I’m not there yet. I saw her fight Tatiana, and Tatiana took her down in the first round, held in there all five rounds. I think Weili just hasn’t had enough experience, never really got pushed through the hard times. “I feel like I could do good compared to how Tatiana did with her, but on a personal level, I don’t think I’m ready for her right now. If I fight Virna, get the belt, and then she comes back down, I think that would give me enough time to be ready to welcome her back.”

Mackenzie Dern’s Popularity Could Be Her Ticket to a Title Shot

Overall, Dern is 10-5 inside the Octagon with her most impressive performances coming against Hannah Cifers, Randa Markos, and Nina Nunes. However, Dern has failed to walk away with a win when put to the test against some of the flyweight division’s biggest names, like Yan Xiaonan, Marina Rodrigues, and the aforementioned Jessica Andrade.

Still, the BJJ world champion has remained a favorite among fight fans with more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram. That alone could be reason enough for Dana White and Co. to justify giving Dern a title opportunity.

Image: Chris Unger/UFC/Zuffa LLC

As for Weili, the two-time titleholder has not yet booked her return to the Octagon since handily defeating Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312 in February, though all signs currently point toward a long-awaited champion vs. champion clash between her and reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.