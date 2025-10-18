Mackenzie Dern Knows She Has an Advantage in Five-Round Matches: “It changes the game”

UFC star Mackenzie Dern believes her five round experience will help her significantly heading into her UFC 321 title fight.

In the co-main event of UFC 321, Mackenzie Dern will battle Virna Jandiroba for the vacant UFC strawweight championship. This has been a long time coming for Dern and after fighting for years to try and get her way to a title shot, the opportunity has finally arrived – and she’s as prepared as one could ever hope to be.

Mackenzie Dern is a great fighter but she’s certainly faced a few setbacks in her time. Alas, her experience has worked wonders for her career, and a lot of that has come in five round fights as a result of her headline slots on fight night cards.

In a recent interview, Mackenzie Dern explained why that’s going to be really important for her heading into this bout.

Mackenzie Dern recognizes her five-round experience

“I’ve had about four or five five-round fights in the last five years. It changes the game a bit compared to three rounds—you have some rounds where you can feel out and see how your opponent is fighting, find your timing. Three rounds go by so fast; you don’t want to fall behind. But in five rounds, you have 25 minutes to really figure out your opponent and see.”​

“We’ve been training hard to make sure we don’t run out of cardio, keep the pace the whole time, but also to have a champion mindset—be able to take time and play smart in the strawweight division.”​