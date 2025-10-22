Mackenzie Dern Is Living The Dream Fighting for a UFC Title: “Need to pinch myself”

UFC star Mackenzie Dern has reflected on the journey that led her to competing for a world title this weekend.

On Saturday night, Mackenzie Dern will face Virna Jandiroba for the vacant UFC strawweight championship. This moment has been a long time coming for both fighters, and it takes place five years after their first battle – which Dern was able to win. Of course, both are at very different points in their career now, and this is the biggest opportunity either of them has ever had.

For Mackenzie Dern, this is the moment for her to try and live up to the potential that many believe she’d had ever since entering the promotion. While she’s experienced her fair share of setbacks, Dern has been able to bounce back time and time again – and now, she’s ready to grab that gold with both hands.

In a recent interview, Mackenzie Dern made it known that she still has to pinch herself about how her career has played out up to this point.

Mackenzie Dern reflects on UFC journey

“It’s crazy, it’s like I still need to pinch myself. Not that I don’t think I deserve it, but it’s crazy to see how everything worked out through all the ups and downs. I never imagined that a win five years ago would set me up for this moment the way it did.”

Of course, it must be said that Jandiroba has also been on an incredible journey, and she’ll be just as motivated to get over that finish line.