‘Masterclass In Jiu-Jitsu’ – Fans React As Mackenzie Dern Avenges Amanda Ribas Loss With Classic Armbar At UFC Vegas 101

Back in October 2019, Mackenzie Dern was matched up with Amanda Ribas for her third UFC fight. After a 7-0 start in MMA, the decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner was handed her first taste of defeat at Ribas’ hands, dropping a decision in Tampa.
Just over five years later, she can now say that she avenged that loss after submitting Ribas in the main event of UFC Vegas 101.
The Brazilian ranked strawweight and flyweight was able to land some sharp elbows early. But Dern, the grappling specialist, was able to get Ribas on the ground for over half of the first round. During that time, she brought down some effective ground-and-pound.
Ribas worked her way back to the feet late in the first and then had more activity in a quiet second round. Dern, however, brought the action back to the ground in the third frame and locked up a classic, late armbar to score the submission.
In doing so, the elite BJJ artist became the first to ever submit Ribas inside the cage.
Dern, who looks to crack back into the top five of the women’s strawweight rankings, has now won two straight and three of her last five bouts.
Ribas, meanwhile, has now lost three of her last five fights.